 »   »   » Mohanlal’s Lucifer: Manju Warrier To Play The Role Of The Leading Lady?

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, is a film that ranks high on expectations. The film, which will have its script penned by popular actor-writer Murali Gopy is expected to go on floors in the month of July.

Certain reports have been doing the rounds that popular actress Manju Warrier will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this much awaited movie. No official confirmation has been made by the makers regarding the same.



Well, these unconfirmed reports have definitely overjoyed all the Malayalam movie audiences. If it turns out to be true, the audiences could see Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Prithviraj coming together for a movie.



Earlier, names of other popular actors like Indrajith, Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban etc., were also doing the rounds in connection with the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. Let us wait for an official announcement from team Lucifer to get a clear picture regarding the rest of the cast of the movie.



The film is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Most recently, certain reports had surfaced that Lucifer will be in the lines of a fine entertainer. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the film. The final round of discussions of the script of Lucifer was held by the month of March.