 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Lucifer: Murali Gopy Has An Important Message About The Leaked Photos!

Lucifer has clung on to a dominant spot in the list of the highly anticipated projects of the Malayalam cinema. It was in the past week that the shoot of the film had commenced and ever since then, the film from Mohanlal-Prithviraj team has remained the hot topic of discussion. Recently, the makers of the film had come up with a poster revealing the first look poster of the movie and at the same time, unofficial stills from the sets were also doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, Murali Gopy, who has penned the script for this Mohanlal starrer, has send out an important message regarding the same. While the writer has mentioned that he knows that it is out of the love for the film that such things happen, but he has pointed out that many online businessmen try to cook up stories about the content of the film based on these and find happiness in publishing it. The writer has also added that such leaks will only serve as a feed to such marketing teams.

He also had an important message to the real and genuine cinema lovers. The actor-writer has written that cooking up stories about the film based on assumptions and promoting it, that too before the release of the film is an injustice shown towards a film and he has also requested the audiences not to promote such things. Director Prithviraj has also shared Murali Gopy's Facebook post through his official Facebook page.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Murali Gopy here...