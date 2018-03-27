 »   »   » Mohanlal's Lucifer: The Final Round Of Discussions Held!

Murali Gopy & Prithviraj Meet Mohanlal & Antony Perumbavoor

Yesterday (March 26, 2018), Murali Gopy who has penned the script of the movie along with Prithviraj went to meet Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor, on the sets of Odiyan, for the final round of discussions of Lucifer. Mohanlal did send out a video through his official Facebook page in which the team could be heard speaking about the final round of discussions.



Prithviraj

Prithviraj stated that he and Murali Gopy have narrated the final draft of Lucifer to Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor. He added that now the team has to enter the next round of works in connection with the movie and a lot of works are remaining to be done.



'Lucifer Will Be An Entertainer'

Mohanlal opened up that Lucifer will be a very good movie, which will be much noted for its making style, narrative pattern and story. He also added that Lucifer will be an entertainer, which will definitely be liked by the common audiences.



When Will The Movie Go On Floors?

Well, the shooting dates of the film is yet to be decided by the team. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that the movie might begin in the month of June. Mohanlal is at present busy with the works of Odiyan and on the other hand, Prithviraj is expected to begin the works of his upcoming film 9, by the month of April.

