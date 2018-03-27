 »   »   » Mohanlal's Lucifer: The Final Round Of Discussions Held!

Related Articles
- Mohanlal's Odiyan: An Update On Narain's Role In The Movie!
- Manju Warrier Is Brimful Of Energy In This New Teaser Of Mohanlal!
- When Mohanlal Shared An Interesting Picture!
- Mohanlal's Latest Click From Odiyan Is Indeed a Stunner!
- Mohanlal's Neerali To Be Bigger Than Pulimurugan In Terms Of VFX?
- Mohanlal In Odiyan: Here's What Sathyan Anthikkad Has To Say After Visiting The Sets!
- Manju Warrier & Indrajith Starrer Mohanlal To Be A Vishu Release!
- Mohanlal & Prithviraj's Lucifer To Begin In June?
- Mohanlal Releases An All-new Still Of Him As Odiyan Manikyan!
- Mayaanadhi: Mohanlal Is All Praises For The Movie!
- Mohanlal Races Ahead Of Superstar Rajinikanth & Here Is How!
- Is A Mohanlal-Mani Ratnam Movie On Cards?
- Tovino Thomas Roped In For Mohanlal's Lucifer?
It was in 2016 that Prithviraj made an official announcement regarding his big directorial debut, which would feature none other than Mohanlal in the lead role. The film was titled as Lucifer and Murali Gopy was assigned with the task of penning the script of the movie.
Lucifer has always remained in the news and the team had met on various occasions for discussions and the makers kept the audiences updated about the progression of the movie. The film to be produced by Antony Perumbavoor is being hugely awaited and now according to the reports, the final round of discussions of Lucifer has been completed.
Murali Gopy & Prithviraj Meet Mohanlal & Antony Perumbavoor
Yesterday (March 26, 2018), Murali Gopy who has penned the script of the movie along with Prithviraj went to meet Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor, on the sets of Odiyan, for the final round of discussions of Lucifer. Mohanlal did send out a video through his official Facebook page in which the team could be heard speaking about the final round of discussions.
Prithviraj
Prithviraj stated that he and Murali Gopy have narrated the final draft of Lucifer to Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor. He added that now the team has to enter the next round of works in connection with the movie and a lot of works are remaining to be done.
'Lucifer Will Be An Entertainer'
Mohanlal opened up that Lucifer will be a very good movie, which will be much noted for its making style, narrative pattern and story. He also added that Lucifer will be an entertainer, which will definitely be liked by the common audiences.
When Will The Movie Go On Floors?
Well, the shooting dates of the film is yet to be decided by the team. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that the movie might begin in the month of June. Mohanlal is at present busy with the works of Odiyan and on the other hand, Prithviraj is expected to begin the works of his upcoming film 9, by the month of April.