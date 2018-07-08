 »   »   »  Mohanlal’s Lucifer: The First Look Garners A Big Reception!

Announcement Regarding The First Look

Reports were doing the rounds that the first look poster of Lucifer is on way. Yesterday (July 07, 2018), Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the release of the first look. It was revealed that the first look of Lucifer will be out at 7PM and the announcement poster had featured the image of a chair.

Lucifer's First Look

At 7 PM in the evening, Mohanlal and Prithviraj came up with the first look of the movie. In the poster, you could see Mohanlal seated on a chair in style and he has sported a white shirt and dhothi. At the same time, the actor's face has not been revealed.

A Big Reception

The first look of Lucifer has opened to a grand reception. The poster has already received a good number of shares and likes on Facebook. The poster has a tagline Blood Brotherhood Betrayal, which has left the audiences discussing about the fascinating storyline of the movie.

The Beginning Of Shoot

At the same time, it has been mentioned that the shoot of this much awaited film will be beginning on July 16, 2018. Earlier, it was reported that Lucifer will be a movie in the lines of a good entertainer. Meanwhile, there were a lot of speculations regarding the rest of the cast of the movie. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the same.