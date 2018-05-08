 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Lucifer: The Title Font Of The Movie Is Out!

Lucifer, the much awaited film from Mohanlal-Prithviraj combo is gearing up to begin this year itself and the audiences have been eagerly awaiting for the latest updates on this film, which has set some big expectations straight away.

Meanwhile, the day has begun on a pleasant note for all the fans of Mohanlal and Prithviraj as the title intro of Lucifer has been launched. Mohanlal himself took to his official Facebook page to release the title font of Lucifer.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal and the title font of Lucifer..







The title font of Lucifer has been well-designed and it gives prominence to the word 'L'. Along with the design and the animation works, the music by Deepak Dev also packs a big punch. Lucifer has its script penned by Murali Gopy and the movie is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvaad Cinemas.



Yesterday (May 07, 2018), it was Prithviraj who broke the news regarding the title launch of Lucifer. The actor who is turning a director with Lucifer, took to his Facebook page to announce that the title font will be launched through the Facebook page of Mohanlal at 10 AM, today. The actor had also attached a screenshot of the of a message he had send to Mohanlal.