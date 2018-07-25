 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Lucifer Will Also Have The Presence Of A Popular Film-maker!

The shoot of Lucifer, the directorial debut of Prithviraj, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role has already commenced. The film, which has been scripted by actor-writer Murali Gopy, is indeed one among the most awaited Malayalam movies and the makers have been revealing a few details regarding the casting of the film. Now, reports suggest that a popular film-maker will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie.

Reportedly, film-maker Fazil will be seen doing a short-yet-crucial role in this upcoming Mohanlal movie. In fact, it is after a gap of close to 33 years that Fazil is appearing onscreen. Earlier, he had made a brief appearance in his own directorial venture Nokkathadoorathu Kannum Nattu. In the film, Fazil had played the role of Mohanlal's friend.

The reports also suggest that Fazil will be seen playing the character of a priest in this film and he will have combination scenes with Mohanlal. Reportedly, he has 2-3 scenes in the film. At present, the shoot of Lucifer is progressing in Vandiperiyaar.

More details regarding the rest of the cast of the film are being awaited. It has been confirmed that Indrajith is a part of the star cast. Popular Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is making his big debut in Mollywood with Lucifer.