 »   »   » Mohanlal's Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham: The Film To Feature These Popular Actors As Well?

Nagarjuna

Reports have been doing the rounds that popular Tollywood actor Nagarjuna will be a part of this much awaited venture. Well, Nagarjuna and Priyadarshan have worked together even in the past. He had played the lead role in Priyadarshan's Telugu movie Nirnayam, which was the remake of the director's own film Vandanam.



Suniel Shetty

Speculations are also rife that popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be roped in for the movie. Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan have worked together in a good number of Bollywood movies. He had also played a cameo role in Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team's Kakkakuyil.



Pranav Mohanlal

Well, this one has to be the biggest one among the lot. Upon the announcement of the film, rumour mills are abuzz regarding Pranav Mohanlal's association with the project. If this turns out to be true, the project would indeed turn out to be a spectacular one with the father and the son sharing the screen space.



More About Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham

The much awaited film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor. Dr Roy CJ and Santhosh are the co-producers of the film. Earlier, there were reports that Priyadarshan is planning to rope in the same team of Kaalapani for the movie. Now, according to some of the reports that have been doing the rounds, popular cinematographer Tirru has been approached to take care of the cinematography department of the film.

