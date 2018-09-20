 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham Will Have These Other Language Stars As Well!

Suniel Shetty

According to a recent report by Times Of India, it has been confirmed that popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be a part of this much-awaited movie. Earlier, Suniel Shetty had done cameo roles in the Malayalam movies Kakkakuyil and Kalimannu.

Arjun

At the same time, the report also adds that popular Tamil actor Arjun will also do a crucial role in Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham. This will be Action King Arjun's second movie in Malayalam. He had earlier shared the screen space with Mammootty in the movie Vande Matharam, which was a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual.

Priyadarshan About The Actors' Roles

"Both their characters are based on people who existed in real life. However, not much is known about them in our history and we have taken the liberty to present a slightly fictionalised version. I don't want to reveal more about their characters right now" Priyadarshan was quoted as saying to Times Of India regarding the roles to be portrayed by these actors.

Other Actors Of Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham



It has already been confirmed that popular actors like Madhu, Prabhu, etc., will also be a part of the project. Pranav Mohanlal will be seen essaying the younger version of Mohanlal's character in the movie. Meanwhile, the makers are now finalizing on the rest of the cast of the movie.