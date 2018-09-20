 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham Will Have These Other Language Stars As Well!

Related Articles
Mollywood is all set to witness some epic projects and one among them is the highly awaited venture Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by ace film-maker Priyadarshan and featuring none other than Mohanlal in the lead role. As you all know, the shoot of the Mohanlal starrer is gearing up to commence in the month of November. According to reports, the filming will begin on the auspicious Kerala Piravi Day (November 1, 2018). A lot of reports have been doing the rounds regarding the star cast of the movie. While the association of some of the actors had been confirmed, an official word regarding the others was awaited. Read on to know more about the same here.
Suniel Shetty
According to a recent report by Times Of India, it has been confirmed that popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be a part of this much-awaited movie. Earlier, Suniel Shetty had done cameo roles in the Malayalam movies Kakkakuyil and Kalimannu.
Arjun
At the same time, the report also adds that popular Tamil actor Arjun will also do a crucial role in Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham. This will be Action King Arjun's second movie in Malayalam. He had earlier shared the screen space with Mammootty in the movie Vande Matharam, which was a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual.
Priyadarshan About The Actors' Roles
"Both their characters are based on people who existed in real life. However, not much is known about them in our history and we have taken the liberty to present a slightly fictionalised version. I don't want to reveal more about their characters right now" Priyadarshan was quoted as saying to Times Of India regarding the roles to be portrayed by these actors.
Other Actors Of Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham
It has already been confirmed that popular actors like Madhu, Prabhu, etc., will also be a part of the project. Pranav Mohanlal will be seen essaying the younger version of Mohanlal's character in the movie. Meanwhile, the makers are now finalizing on the rest of the cast of the movie.