Mohanlal's Neerali To Be Bigger Than Pulimurugan In Terms Of VFX?

Neerali is all set to be Mohanlal's first big release of the year 2018. The shoot of the film has already been completed and that too, within a span of 35 days. Now, the post-production works of the film is moving at full swing.

This much awaited venture of Mohanlal, is being directed by Bollywood film-maker Ajoy Varma and all the fans of the actor are quite excited about this upcoming project. Apart from some of the stills, nothing much has been revealed about the movie yet.

Meanwhile, a few updates regarding the film has been doing the rounds of late, which rightly shows the magnanimity of the project. Keep scrolling down to know more about this film.

Graphics Works Of Neerali

According to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, Neerali will have a lot of VFX works in it and going by the reports, it will be of top quality. Reportedly, huge money is being spent for the graphics works of the film and an Indian company has been roped in for the same.

Bigger Than Pulimurugan

Meanwhile, it is the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which is considered to be the Malayalam movie with the most expensive and quality VFX works. Now, it seems like Neerali is all set to overtake Pulimurugan in this particular aspect.

The Much Awaited Film

Well, Neerali definitely ranks high on expectations. According to the reports, this upcoming film will be in the lines of an adventure thriller and hence, the film is expected to be high on graphics and thus offer a different visual experience to the audiences. The team hasn't revealed anything about the storyline of the movie.

Release Date

The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of the movie. Certain reports have been doing the rounds that the movie will hit the theatres on June 14, 2018 during the upcoming Eid season. Let us wait for an official confirmation from the side of the makers.

Story first published: Thursday, March 22, 2018, 15:09 [IST]
