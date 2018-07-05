 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Neerali, Prithviraj's Koode & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In July 2018!

Related Articles
The month of June witnessed the arrival of two big Malayalam movies and this month will pave the way more number of Malayalam movies. Some of the much awaited films of the year 2018 are all set to make the month of July 2018 a memorable one for the audiences. Top stars of Mollywood like Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas etc., are expected to offer a big treat to the audiences with their movies. In fact, the very first week of July will witness the arrival one of the long-awaited Malayalam movies. On this note, here we take you through the Malayalam movies to watch out for in the month of July 2018.
My Story
My Story, the much awaited film featuring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles will be the first major Malayalam movie release in the month of July 2018. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 06, 2018 and is expected to be a touching romantic tale.
Neerali
Mohanlal starrer Neerali is definitely the biggest release among the lot. The film, directed by Ajoy Varma is slated for a release on July 13, 2018. The film is expected to make a grand release on the day and the expectations are sky-high on this venture, which seems like a really different movie.
Koode
Koode, directed by Anjali Menon is another film for which the audiences have been eagerly waiting for. The film, which marks the comeback of Nazriya Nazim to films, features Prithviraj in the lead role. Parvathy also essays one among the lead roles in the movie. Koode has been scheduled to release on July 14, 2018.
Theevandi
Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi was touted to hit the theatres by the end of June but the release of the movie got postponed to various reasons. The film is expected to come out in July even though the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date of the movie.
Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal
Anoop Menon is back in the role of a scriptwriter with Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal, in which the actor will be seen essaying the lead role as well. The film has been directed by Sooraj Thomas and the movie is expected to hit the theatres on July 27, 2018.
Lilly
Lilly is the upcoming film of popular production banner E4 Entertainment and the movie has been directed by debutant Prasobh Vijayan. The first look poster and the teaser of the film had created a huge impact and the movie is expected to release in the month of July.
