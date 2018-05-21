 »   »   » Mohanlal's Neerali: The Much Awaited Trailer Is Out & It Is Indeed A Riveting One!

Neerali, is all set to be Mohanlal's next big movie release. The expectations on this movie, which indeed looks to be a special one, are quite high and audiences have been eager to know more about this Mohanlal starrer.

After the first official teaser of the movie that was well-accepted by the Malayalam film audiences, the makers of the film have now come up with first trailer of the film, which have shed some more light on this much awaited film of Mohanlal.



The trailer has been released through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal..







The 2 minutes 20 seconds long trailer of the film promises the movie to be a riveting film, with a strong content and entertaining elements as well. It seems like the film does have an angle of a survival movie as well and we definitely can expect a powerful performance from Mohanlal and the trailer suggests the same. Suraj venjaramoodu, Nadiya Moidu, Parvathy Nair, Dileesh Pothen, Nasser etc., are also shown in the trailer of the movie.



Neerali, has been directed by Bollywood film-maker Ajoy Varma under the script penned by Saju Thomas. Mohanlal appears in the role of a gemologist named Sunny in this film, which is expected to be high on action and thrilling elements.



Neerali is expected to hit the theatres during the upcoming Eid season. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie.