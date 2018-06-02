English
Mohanlal's New Workout Video Is Sure To Inspire Everyone!

    A couple of days ago, Mohanlal had accepted the fitness challenge in connection with the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign and the much loved actor of Mollywood had sent out a picture, in which Mohanlal could be seen working out at the gym. The picture had won him wide appreciations and the photo went viral on social media circuits in no time.

    Now, Mohanlal has sent out a new workout video through his official social media pages, in connection with the challenge. It has amazed all the fans and followers of Mohanlal and the actor could be seen sweating it out at the gym. Mohanlal could be seen doing box squats with perfection and it has definitely given us major fitness goals. Earlier, the actor had underwent a complete makeover for Odiyan.

    Take a look at the video here..

    The 32 seconds long video has fetched above 1.94 Lakhs views on Facebook within this short span of time. It has fetched over 30k likes and 5k shares and the numbers are sure to increase. The video has turned out to be popular on Instagram as well.

    Mohanlal's next release is Neerali, which will be hitting the theatres month. The movie has been slated for a release on June 15, 2018.

    Saturday, June 2, 2018, 12:52 [IST]
