 »   »   » Mohanlal's Next Movie Starts Rolling!

Mohanlal is all set to start off the year 2018 in style. Earlier, it was reported that Mohanlal would join the team of his upcoming film with film-maker Ajoy Varma, which is touted to be a thriller.

This upcoming venture will be produced by Santhosh T Kuruvila under the banner Moonshot Entertainments. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the shoot of the film has commenced in Mumbai.

Image Courtesy: Facebook



Mohanlal took to Facebook to officially announce the commencement of the project. His Facebook post was read as..

"Dear friends, happy and excited to share the news about my new project which begins today in Mumbai. The movie yet to be titled is directed by Ajoy Varma and produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment. Script is by Saju Thomas and Cinematography by Santhosh Thundiyil. As an actor I found this project quite interesting and I'm thrilled to be part of this".

The actor also uploaded two photos from the sets of the movie. Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Mohanlal.

As mentioned, Santhosh Thundiyil has been roped in as the cinematographer of the movie. It is after a brief break that the popular cinematographer is working in a Malayalam film.

Reportedly, this yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in various locations like Mongolia, Mumbai etc. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal has allotted above 30 days for the shoot of the film and he is expected to join the team by the mid January. Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast and crew of the film and further details regarding the same are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

According to the reports that have come in, Mohanlal will join the next schedule of Odiyan, after the completion of the filming of this much awaited film, directed by Ajoy Varma

