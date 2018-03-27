 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan: An Update On Narain's Role In The Movie!

Related Articles
The final schedule of shoot of Odiyan had commenced by the beginning of March and ever since then a lot of updates regarding the Mohanlal starrer have surfaced on the internet. Mohanlal himself took to Facebook to share a few stills, which went on to become big hits.
The shoot of the film is surrently progressing in Palakkad district. Odiyan will also feature other actors like Narain, Sana Althaf etc., in prominent roles. Narain was previosuly seen in the film Adam Joan and with Odiyan, the young actor is all set to strike big yet again. Now, certain reports have surfaced regarding Narain's role in this Mohanlal starrer. Read on to know more about the same..
Narain In Odiyan
Reportedly, Narain will be seen essaying a crucial role in this much awaited movie. According to a recent report by Times Of India, the actor will play the role of Manju Warrier's husband in this big budget venture.
With Mohanlal, Prakash Raj & Manju Warrier..
The report also suggests that all the scenes of Narain in the film are with Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj. Narain had earlier worked with Mohanlal in the movie Grandmaster, which had hit the theatres in the year 2012.
Manju Warrier's Character In Odiyan
In Odiyan, Manju Warrier plays a character named Prabha. The actress's look from the film was revealed recently. According to the reports that had surfaced, Manju Warrier will be seen in different get-ups in this much awaited film. Narain will play the husband of Prabha and the character's name is yet to be revealed.
Narain's Other Projects
Meanwhile, Narain will be a part of some interesting projects, especially in Tamil and Telugu. The actor has been roped in to play an important role in the Tamil and Telugu remakes of the Kannada movie U-Turn. Samantha will essay the lead role in these remakes.