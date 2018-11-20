 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Odiyan Overtakes Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Top The Charts!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Odiyan will mark its arrival on December 14, 2018, and the audiences have started the big preparations to give this much anticipated movie an ever memorable welcome in the theatres. The hype surrounding the film is beyond comparisons and it would be for the first time that a Malayalam movie has turned out to be the talking point even before weeks of its release. Earlier, it was reported that Odiyan had found a place in the list of the Most Anticipated Indian movies formulated by IMDB. Now, here is an update on the same, which once again proves that Odiyan is indeed a phenomenon for which all the audiences are waiting for.
At The Top Spot
Odiyan has raced to the top spot in the real-time list of the Most Anticipated Indian Movies and shows. The Mohanlal starrer has overtaken the likes of other big movies like 2.0 and Zero, which would also be hitting the theatres this year.
A Big Margin
As mentioned in the list, the movies have been arranged based on the percentage of the top 10 page views. At the time of writing this article, Odiyan is at the top spot and that too by scoring 43.9% of page views.
Races Ahead Of 2.0
Earlier, the top spot was held by the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, which is one of the most awaited Indian movies. Now, Odiyan has pushed 2.0 to the second spot and at present the latter has 23% of page views. At the third spot is the Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero and the movie is followed by the upcoming multi-lingual movie KGF.
The Release Dates
Odiyan has been scheduled to hit the theatres on December 14, 2018, and we have more than 3 weeks for the release of the movie. At the same time, 2.0 will be coming out on November 29, 2018.