English
 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Odiyan Overtakes Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Top The Charts!

Mohanlal's Odiyan Overtakes Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Top The Charts!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Odiyan will mark its arrival on December 14, 2018, and the audiences have started the big preparations to give this much anticipated movie an ever memorable welcome in the theatres. The hype surrounding the film is beyond comparisons and it would be for the first time that a Malayalam movie has turned out to be the talking point even before weeks of its release. Earlier, it was reported that Odiyan had found a place in the list of the Most Anticipated Indian movies formulated by IMDB. Now, here is an update on the same, which once again proves that Odiyan is indeed a phenomenon for which all the audiences are waiting for.

    At The Top Spot

    Odiyan has raced to the top spot in the real-time list of the Most Anticipated Indian Movies and shows. The Mohanlal starrer has overtaken the likes of other big movies like 2.0 and Zero, which would also be hitting the theatres this year.

    A Big Margin

    As mentioned in the list, the movies have been arranged based on the percentage of the top 10 page views. At the time of writing this article, Odiyan is at the top spot and that too by scoring 43.9% of page views.

    Races Ahead Of 2.0

    Earlier, the top spot was held by the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, which is one of the most awaited Indian movies. Now, Odiyan has pushed 2.0 to the second spot and at present the latter has 23% of page views. At the third spot is the Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero and the movie is followed by the upcoming multi-lingual movie KGF.

    The Release Dates

    Odiyan has been scheduled to hit the theatres on December 14, 2018, and we have more than 3 weeks for the release of the movie. At the same time, 2.0 will be coming out on November 29, 2018.

    Read more about: mohanlal odiyan
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue