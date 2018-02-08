 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan To Reach The Theatres In October?

Earlier reports...

Initially, there were reports doing the rounds that the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan will be the first release of Mohanlal in the year 2018. Later, reports came in that the film has been pushed ahead a bit.



To Release In October..

Now, certain unconfirmed reports are doing the rounds regarding the new release date of the movie. Rumours are rife that the film will hit the theatres in the month of October 2018. Reports are also doing the rounds that the team has locked October 18, 2018 as the release date of the movie.



Next Schedule..

Meanwhile, one more schedule of shoot is remaining to be completed for Odiyan. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal will join the next schedule of the movie by the beginning of March. Reportedly, over 50 days of shoot is remaining to be completed.



The Big Cast..

Odiyan has a huge star cast in it. Apart from Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Siddique etc., will also be seen essaying key roles in the movie. The looks of the other actors from the movie are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, it is almost confirmed that Mohanlal's first major release of the year will be Neerali, directed by Ajoy Varma. The shoot of the film is currently progressing.

