 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan To Reach The Theatres In October?

Odiyan, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer is in its production stages and the majority of the Malayalam film audiences are too excited to watch this highly awaited movie on the big screen. Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, Odiyan will feature Mohanlal in multiple get-ups and his younger look from the film has already created a huge buzz.
This upcoming movie is also touted to be the costliest ever Malayalam film, so far. Cinegoers are eagerly waiting for the big arrival of the movie and now, certain reports are doing the rounds in connection with the release of Odiyan. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Earlier reports...
Initially, there were reports doing the rounds that the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan will be the first release of Mohanlal in the year 2018. Later, reports came in that the film has been pushed ahead a bit.
To Release In October..
Now, certain unconfirmed reports are doing the rounds regarding the new release date of the movie. Rumours are rife that the film will hit the theatres in the month of October 2018. Reports are also doing the rounds that the team has locked October 18, 2018 as the release date of the movie.
Next Schedule..
Meanwhile, one more schedule of shoot is remaining to be completed for Odiyan. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal will join the next schedule of the movie by the beginning of March. Reportedly, over 50 days of shoot is remaining to be completed.
The Big Cast..
Odiyan has a huge star cast in it. Apart from Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Siddique etc., will also be seen essaying key roles in the movie. The looks of the other actors from the movie are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, it is almost confirmed that Mohanlal's first major release of the year will be Neerali, directed by Ajoy Varma. The shoot of the film is currently progressing.