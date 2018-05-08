 »   »   » Mohanlal’s Odiyan: The New Teaser Is Out & It Is Sure To Give You Goosebumps!

Odiyan, the much awaited film of Mohanlal has high expectations bestowed on it. Now, the makersof the film have come up with a real big surprise as the new teaser of Odiyan has hit the online circuits and it is indeed a stunne. The teaser has been released through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal.

The new teaser of Odiyan is 3 minutes 43 seconds long one. This spellbinding teaser is sure to give you all goosebumps. The teaser doesn't reveal the look of Mohanlal's character but it does feature a back to the camera shot of the character Manikyan walking amidst the backing of a sensational BGM.



Apart from that, the new teaser of Odiyan also introduces almost all the major cast & crew members of the movie. Apart from Mohanlal, Odiyan also features Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Siddique, Innocent, Narain, Nandu, Sreejaya, Sana Althaf etc., in the lead roles. In the teaser, it has been mentioned that the film will be in the cinemas soon.Let us wait for an announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie.



Take a look at Odiyan teaser here..







Meanwhile, despite not making any prior announcement, Odiyan's teaser has already emerged as hugely popular across the social media circuits. Within a short span of time, Odiyan teaser has already clocked in above 1 Lakh views and a good number of shares.

