English
 Mohanlal's Odiyan: The Second Lyrical Song Has Hit The Online Circuits!

Mohanlal's Odiyan: The Second Lyrical Song Has Hit The Online Circuits!

By
    Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer, will be making an ever big release in the theatres on December 14, 2018. Meanwhile, the makers have made it a point to come up with a few more surprises before the arrival of the film to the theatres. Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first lyrical song of the film, which tasted a humungous success. Now, the team is all set to release the second song from the film. Mohanlal himself took to his official Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the same. He has mentioned that the second lyrical song will be released at 7PM today (December 5, 2018). He has also asked everyone to guess the person who has sung the song. Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal here.. As you all know Mohanlal has sung a song in the film and it seems like the same song will be released in a short while. Well, the audiences are all excited to hear this particular song. The songs of Odiyan have been set to tune by M Jayachandran. The song Kondoraam Kondoraam, which was released a couple of weeks ago has clocked in a record number of views on YouTube. The song has been sung by Shreya Ghosal and Sudeep Kumar.

    Now, the team has come up with the second song from the movie. Earlier, Mohanlal took to his Facebook to announce that the second lyrical song from Odiyan will be released at 7 PM. He also asked the audiences to guess the singer of that particular song.

    Well, the makers have come up with the song sung by Mohanlal. The song has been released through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal. The song Enoruvan has been set to tune by M Jayachandran and it is in the lines of a folk song. Mohanlal's excellent rendition of the song is indeed one of the major highlights and this particular is sure to be celebrated by one and all in the theatres

