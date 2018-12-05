 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Odiyan: The Second Lyrical Song To Be Released At 7PM This Evening!

Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer, will be making an ever big release in the theatres on December 14, 2018. Meanwhile, the makers have made it a point to come up with a few more surprises before the arrival of the film to the theatres. Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first lyrical song of the film, which tasted a humongous success.

Now, the team is all set to release the second song from the film. Mohanlal himself took to his official Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the same. He has mentioned that the second lyrical song will be released at 7PM this evening (December 5, 2018). He has also asked everyone to guess the person who has sung the song.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal here..

As you all know Mohanlal has sung a song in the film and it seems like the same song will be released in today. Well, let us wait till the arrival of the song to know more.

The songs of Odiyan have been set to tune by M Jayachandran. The song Kondoraam Kondoraam, which was released a couple of weeks ago has clocked in a record number of views on YouTube. The song has been sung by Shreya Ghosal and Sudeep Kumar.