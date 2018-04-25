 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan: This Popular Bollywood Actor To Play An Important Role In The Movie!

The shoot of Odiyan, the much awaited film of Mohanlal, is in its last legs. Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, the Mohanlal starrer has high hopes pinned up on it. Meanwhile, here is an important update regarding this upcoming big budget venture.

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that a popular Bollywood actor will be seen essaying a crucial role in the film Odiyan. Now, it has been confirmed that actor Manoj Joshi will be the one who will be doing an important role in Odiyan.



A few days back, film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon himself took to his official Twitter account to make an official confirmation regarding the same. Meanwhile, nothing much has been revealed about Manoj Joshi's role in this upcoming Mohanlal starrer. Certain rumours are doing the rounds that the actor might be seen essaying the role of Mohanlal's grandfather in Odiyan. Let us wait for an official update from the side of the makers, regarding the same.



Manoj Joshi is a popular Bollywood actor and apart from Hindi movies, he has done films in Marathi and Gujarathi as well. The popular actor went on to win the National Award For The Best Supporting Actor in the year for his performance in the film Dashakriya. Odiyan is his debut venture in Malayalam film industry.



Odiyan also features some other prominent actors in important roles. Prakash Raj will be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie. Manju Warrier plays the role of the leading lady. Narain, Siddique, Nandu, Innocent, Sana Althaf etc., are also a part of the cast list.