 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Odiyan: What Is Steven Spielberg’s Connection With The Birth Of The Movie!

Related Articles
- Do You Know The Malayalam Movie In Which Mohanlal Played Mammootty?
- Mohanlal And Major Ravi To Team Up Yet Again For A Village Based Tale!
- When Mohanlal Was Voted As The Most Popular Keralite!
- Mohanlal's Surprise Entry In Tini Tom's Facebook Live!
- Rajinikanth VS Mammootty VS Mohanlal: A Phenomenal Competition Awaits!
- Hrithik Roshan Wished Mohanlal On His Birthday & That Has Left The Social Media Users Guessing!
- This Popular Mohanlal Movie To Make A Re-release In The Theatres!
- Mohanlal Celebrates Birthday With His Wife Suchitra Mohanlal; Thanks Everyone For The Wishes!
- Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Top Celebrities Send Out Their Special Wishes To Mollywood’s Own ‘Lalettan’
- Mohanlal Birthday Special: A Quick Look Into The Much Awaited BIG Movies Of Mohanlal!
- Mohanlal's Neerali: The Much Awaited Trailer Is Out & It Is Indeed A Riveting One!
- Mohanlal's Birthday Is On The Way & What Are The Surprises In Store?
The hype surrounding the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan has only sky-rocketed with each passing day. The shoot of the film has been completed and most recently, the audiences caught a glimpse of the new teaser of the film, which was nothing less than a stunner.While the audiences are eagerly awaiting for an update regarding the release date of the Mohanlal starrer, the various updates and reports doing the rounds regarding Odiyan is leaving them extremely eager to catch the film from the theatres soon.
Now, here is an interesting update regarding the birth of the idea of the movie, Odiyan. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Harikrishnan – The Writer Of Odiyan
National Award-winning scriptwriter Harikrishnan, who has penned the script for movies like Kutty Srank, Swapaanam etc., has penned the script of this much awaited Mohanlal starrer as well. Most recently, the writer opened up about the birth of the story Odiyan, in an interview given to On Manorama.
The Birth Of Odiyan
He mentioned that this particular question got registered on his mind as well and it was in fact the word 'last', which had triggered the idea of making the movie. He also stated that it was producer Antony Perumbavoor who gave the team the freedom to conceive the film as big as possible.
Steven Spielberg And Odiyan
Harikrishnan is a journalist by profession and he used to take classes for journalism students. The writer opened up in the interview that once as a test of creativity he had assigned a topic to the students for the preparation of a feature copy and the topic was if Steven Spielberg came to Palakkad to visit the last Odiyan.
The Last Odiyan
In Odiyan, Mohanlal will be seen portraying a character named Manikyan, who is the last known Odiyan in the film. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also features Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier, Narain, Manoj Joshi etc., in important roles.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.