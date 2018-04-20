 »   »   » Mohanlal's Song For Neerali: Here's What Shreya Ghoshal Has To Say!

Related Articles
It was earlier revealed that Mohanlal, the much loved actor of Malayalam cinema, will be turning a singer yet again for his upcoming film Neerali, which has been directed by Bollywood film-maker Ajoy Varma.
It was also mentioned that the song will be a duet and Shreya Ghoshal, who is undoubtedly one of the finest singers of Indian cinema, will be singing the female part of the song. Apart from being a magnificent actor, Mohanlal is a wonderful singer too and some of the memorable songs of the past stand as a testimony to that fact.
In fact, it is for the first time that Shreya Ghoshal is singing a song with Mohanlal and the highly talented singer was all praises for Mollywood's own Mohanlal.
Shreya Ghosal
A few days ago, a video was uploaded on the official Facebook page of Neerali, in which Shreya Ghosal is heard speaking about the song that she sung with Mohanlal. She shared her excitement on singing the first ever duet with the Mohanlal and addressed him as the Living Legend.
Shreya Ghosal about Song & Mohanlal
Shreya Ghosal is all praises for the song as well and stated that she is extremely happy with the song. She also showered praises on the tune set by Stephen Devassy .It is for the first time that she is singing a song to a tune set by Stephen Devassy. The singer also added that the audiences will definitely enjoy this melody song from Mohanlal.
Mohanlal's Previous Song
Meanwhile, it is after a long gap that Mohanlal is singing a full-length song for a movie. Previously, it was for the movie Run Baby Run that Mohanlal turned a singer and the song Aattumanal Paayayil was a runaway success. He had sung a short song in the blockbuster movie Pulimurugan as well. Well, the expectations are quite high on the upcoming song from Neerali as well and we can expect yet another big hit.
More About Neerali..!
Neerali is touted to be a film with action, thriller, drama and adventure elements. Mohanlal will be seen essaying a character named Sunny in the film. According to the reports, the makers are planning to release the film during the upcoming Eid season.
