 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Surprise Entry In Tini Tom's Facebook Live!

Mohanlal is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Ranjith, which is yet-to-be-titled. Meanwhile, the actor gave a surprise to all social media users, by making a special entry through a live video posted by actor Tini Tom.

Actor Tini Tom, who is also in the UK, for the shoot of the Ranjith movie, did come LIVE on Facebook, to send out a message to the viewers. Tini Tom is a part of the popular show, Comedy Utsavam, aired on Flowers TV channel.

The actor informed through the LIVE video that he won't be able to be a part of the show, for the next few episodes as he in the UK, for the shoot of the movie. He also spoke about the shoot of the film that he is doing at present and with the legend that he is working with. Meanwhile, Mohanlal made a surprise entry to the LIVE video and gave a special Hi to the audiences and moved away. Well, the big entry of Mohanlal definitely came as a huge surprise to all.

Mohanlal and Tiny Tom were previously seen together in the movie Loham, which was also directed by Ranjith. Tini Tom had played a special cameo role in the Mohanlal starrer, which had hit the theatres in 2015. More updates regarding the upcoming film of Mohanlal and Ranjith are being awaited.