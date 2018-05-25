English
 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Surprise Entry In Tini Tom's Facebook Live!

Mohanlal's Surprise Entry In Tini Tom's Facebook Live!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Mohanlal is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Ranjith, which is yet-to-be-titled. Meanwhile, the actor gave a surprise to all social media users, by making a special entry through a live video posted by actor Tini Tom.

    Mohanlals Surprise Entry In Tini Toms Facebook Live!

    Actor Tini Tom, who is also in the UK, for the shoot of the Ranjith movie, did come LIVE on Facebook, to send out a message to the viewers. Tini Tom is a part of the popular show, Comedy Utsavam, aired on Flowers TV channel.

    The actor informed through the LIVE video that he won't be able to be a part of the show, for the next few episodes as he in the UK, for the shoot of the movie. He also spoke about the shoot of the film that he is doing at present and with the legend that he is working with. Meanwhile, Mohanlal made a surprise entry to the LIVE video and gave a special Hi to the audiences and moved away. Well, the big entry of Mohanlal definitely came as a huge surprise to all.

    Mohanlal and Tiny Tom were previously seen together in the movie Loham, which was also directed by Ranjith. Tini Tom had played a special cameo role in the Mohanlal starrer, which had hit the theatres in 2015. More updates regarding the upcoming film of Mohanlal and Ranjith are being awaited.

    Read more about: mohanlal
    Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue