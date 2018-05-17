 »   »   » Mohanlal Sends Out A Still From Hyde Park & The Audiences Are Going Gaga Over It!

Mohanlal is now in the UK, for the shoot of his upcoming film with Ranjith, which is yet-to-be-titled. The actor had joined the sets of the movie a couple of days ago and recently, the much loved actor took to his official Facebook page to send out a brand new still from London.

This picture of Mohanlan has been taken from Hyde Park, which is one among the major parks in the Central London. Meanwhile, this new photo of Mohanlal has been well-accepted by the audiences across the social media and needless to say, all of them have gone gaga over it. As we all know, the amazing physical transformation that Mohanlal had underwent for his character in Odiyan had stunned one and all and the actor continues to amaze his fans and followers with his commitment.

The picture has already fetched 60K likes and above 1.7K shares. The comment box section is filled with praises and most of them are praising the amazing physical fitness of the actor. The pumped up biceps of Mohanlal has also turned out to be central point of discussion.

Nothing much has been revealed about the story line of Mohanlal-Ranjith movie. Reportedly, the film will be pre-dominantly shot in London. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's mext big release is expected to be Neerali, directed by Ajoy Varma, which is expected to hit the theatres during this Eid season.