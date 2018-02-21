 »   »   » Mohanlal All Set To Deliver Yet Another Super Hit Song!

Mohanlal is not new to playback singing and he has proved his skills as a singer more than once. He proved his ability as a singer,with the song Neeyarinjo, a peppy number from the film Kandu Kandarinju, which emerged as a big hit back then.

Since then, Mohanlal has lent his voice to a good number of movies and more importantly, many of them did enter the chartbusters. Songs like A E I O U from Aey Auto, Ezhimala From Spadikam, Annara Kanna Vaa from Bhramaram etc., are some of the examples.



Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the singer in Mohanlal is all set to make a return very soon. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..



For Neerali.. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mohanlal is turning a singer once again for his upcoming film Neerali. According to the reports, the actor will sing a duet number with popular singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Stephen Devassy The music department of Neerali is being handled by popular musician Stephen Devassy. Interestingly, Stephen Devassy had made his debut as a music director with the Mohanlal starrer Hariharanpilla Happiyaanu that released in the year 2003. Neerali is Stephen Devassy's third film as a music director.

Mohanlal's Previous Work As A Singer... Mohanlal's previous song was a big hit among the audiences. Yes, it was the song Aattumanal Paayayil from the film Run Baby Run set to tune by Ratheesh Vega. The song sung by Mohanlal did enter the chartbusters straight away and is considered to be one of the finest songs sung by the actor.

Release Date Of Neerali.. Meanwhile, the shoot of Neerali has already been completed within a short span of 26 days. According to the reports, Neerali will be Mohanlal's first release of the year 2018 and the makers are planning to release the film by May 2018.



For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,