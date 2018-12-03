 »   »   »  Mohanlal-Arun Gopy Movie To Be Produced By This Production Banner!

Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which had graced the big screens in the year 2016 had emerged as an industry hit at the box office. The film, which was produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam, under the banner Mulakuppadam films had entered the 100-Crore club at the box office. Now, Mohanlal is all set to do an upcoming film to be produced by this production banner.

The official announcement regarding this upcoming venture has already been made. Tomichan Mulakuppadam himself took to his Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the movie. The film will be directed by young film-maker Arun Gopy. A photo featuring three of them has also been shared through the Facebook page. Further details regarding the project are being awaited. Take a look at the Facebook post of Tomichan Mulakupadam here..

Well, it seems like yet another big movie is in the offing and the film has entered the much awaited list, right with its announcement. Meanwhile, director Arun Gopy and Tomichan Mulakupaadam had earlier teamed up for the movie Ramaleela, which was a huge success.

At the same time, Arun Gopy is also directing Tomichan Mulakupaadam's upcoming big release Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, which features none other than Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. This film too is one among the much awaited upcoming Malayalam movies.