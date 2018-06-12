 »   »   »  Mohanlal Shares A Still Taken With A Group Of Bikers!

Mohanlal, the much-loved actor of Malayalam cinema, is in Australia for the grand show named as Mohanlal Star Nite. In fact, it is for the first time that Mohanlal has come to the country for a star show. The show was also attended by other top celebrities of the Malayalam film industry like MG Sreekumar, Meera Nandan, Prayaga Martin, Hareesh Kanaran, Swasika and others.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who is quite active on his social media pages, took out time to send a very special still, which was seemingly taken during his tenure in Australia. The actor had posed for a picture with Kerala Bikers Victoria, a group of bikers in Australia. Mohanlal could be seen posing with them as one among them.

Take a look at the photo sent out by Mohanlal..

The photo posted by Mohanlal has fetched above 400 shares and above 17K likes. The members of the bikers group have took it to the comment section to express their happiness and gratitude for sharing the picture.

On the work front, Mohanlal's next big release is Ajoy Verma's debut directorial venture in Malayalam, which has been titled as Neerali. Yesterday (June 11, 2018), Mohanlal had shared a new poster of the movie in which it was revealed that the film will be hitting the theatres on July 12, 2018. Neerali also features Nadhiya Moidu, Parvatii Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dileesh Pothen etc., in important roles.