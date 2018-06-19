 »   »   »  Mohanlal Shares A Video While Shooting For Ranjith's Drama!

Mohanlal and Ranjith are teaming up yet again for an upcoming film and the title of the film was announced recently. The movie, which has been titled as Drama, has its story set against the backdrop of London. The filming of the movie had commenced in the month of May 2018.

Now, Mohanlal himself took to his Facebook page to send out a video from the location of the movie. The selfie video has been taken during the shoot of the movie and it features Mohanlal and actress Asha Sarath. Mohanlal could be seen driving a car through the roads of London.

Take a look at the video posted by Mohanlal..

Well, nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Drama yet. The first look poster of the movie, which was revealed recently, had featured a luxury car and a horse tram, reminding the audiences of the funeral ceremony in the foreign countries.

Drama has been scripted by director Ranjith himself. Apart from Mohanlal and Asha Sarath, this upcoming Mohanlal-Ranjith movie also features actors like Kaniha, Tini Tom, Suresh Krishna, Shalin Zoya, etc., in important roles. Popular film-makers Shyamaprasad and Dileesh Pothen are also part of the cast list. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the film during the upcoming Onam season.