English
 »   »   »  Mohanlal Shares A Video While Shooting For Ranjith's Drama!

Mohanlal Shares A Video While Shooting For Ranjith's Drama!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mohanlal and Ranjith are teaming up yet again for an upcoming film and the title of the film was announced recently. The movie, which has been titled as Drama, has its story set against the backdrop of London. The filming of the movie had commenced in the month of May 2018.

    Now, Mohanlal himself took to his Facebook page to send out a video from the location of the movie. The selfie video has been taken during the shoot of the movie and it features Mohanlal and actress Asha Sarath. Mohanlal could be seen driving a car through the roads of London.

    Mohanlal Shares A Video While Shooting For Ranjiths Drama!

    Take a look at the video posted by Mohanlal..

    Well, nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Drama yet. The first look poster of the movie, which was revealed recently, had featured a luxury car and a horse tram, reminding the audiences of the funeral ceremony in the foreign countries.

    Drama has been scripted by director Ranjith himself. Apart from Mohanlal and Asha Sarath, this upcoming Mohanlal-Ranjith movie also features actors like Kaniha, Tini Tom, Suresh Krishna, Shalin Zoya, etc., in important roles. Popular film-makers Shyamaprasad and Dileesh Pothen are also part of the cast list. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the film during the upcoming Onam season.

    Read more about: mohanlal
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 17:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue