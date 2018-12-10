 »   »   »  Mohanlal Starrer Lucifer's New Schedule Of Shoot Is In Russia?

Lucifer's shoot is currently progressing and the film is high on expectations levels. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the film directed by Prithviraj is a big budget venture. The shoot of the film had commenced in the month of July and has progressed in various schedules.

Reportedly, the previous schedule of shoot of the film was in Mumbai, which was held in the month of November. Now, according to a recent report by Times Of India, the new schedule of shoot of the film is said to be progressing in Russia. Reportedly, the makers are filming some of the crucial sequences of the film out there. Report doing the rounds also suggests the shoot of the film will be wrapped up in a few days of time.

Apart from Mumbai, the various schedules of shoot of Lucifer was held in various other places like Thiruvananthapuiram, Kochi, Vandiperiyar etc. Earlier, unconfirmed reports were also doing the rounds that the climax sequences of the film will be shot in Lakshadweep.

Lucifer is touted to be a political thriller and Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of a politician named Stephen. The much awaited film has been scheduled to grace the big screens in the month of March 2019. Lucifer also features Vivek Oberoi, Manju warrier, Tovino Thomas, kalabhavan Shajon etc., in important roles.