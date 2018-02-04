 »   »   » Mohanlal Starrer Neerali: First Look Poster Is Out!

Mohanlal's upcoming film with Bollywood film-maker Ajoy Varma has been titled as Neerali. The shoot of the upcoming film, which has been tagged as thriller is currently progressing.

It was recently that the makers of the film had recently revealed the title of the Mohanlal starrer. Earlier, Mohanlal also revealed his look from this upcoming movie.



Now, the first look poster of the Mohanlal starrer Neerali is out. Mohanlal himself took to Facebook to release the first look poster of neerali.



The poster of Neerali features Mohanlal in it and the movie has got a tagline "Do Or Die". Mohanlal looks really stylish in his new look for the movie. The poster is indeed an interesting one and it seems like we definitely can expect something special from the film.



Film-maker Ajoy Varma himself is handling the editing department of the movie. The script of the film has been penned by Saju Thomas and popular cinematographer Santhosh Thundiyil is the DOP of Neerali. The film has been produced by Santhosh T Kuruvika under the banner Moonshot Entertainments. Reportedly, this upcoming film be Mohanlal's first release of the year.



The shoot of Neerali did commence in the month of January and reportedly, Mohanlal has allotted 15 days for the shoot of this upcoming film. After the completion of the shoot of Neerali, Mohanlal will next join the filming of Kayamkulam Kochunni.

