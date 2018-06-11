 »   »   »  Mohanlal Starrer Neerali Has Been Postponed & The New Release Date Is Out!

Neerali, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer is one of the films that the movie audiences are eagerly waiting for. The film will be Mohanlal's first release of the year 2018 and the actor's previous release was Villain, which had hit the theatres in October 2018.

Earlier, reports had surfaced that the makers are planning to release the film as an Eid release. The trailer and the teaser of the film had already hit the online circuit but now, it has been officially confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer Neerali won't be hitting the theatres this week.



The makers of the film have come up with the latest poster of the movie, which carries the new release date of Neerali. Reportedly, Neerali has been scheduled for a release on July 12, 2018. According to the reports, Neerali will get a worldwide release on the same date. Mohanlal has shared the new poster through his official Facebook page.



As of now, no other Malayalam movie has been scheduled for a release during that weekend. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Prithviraj's upcoming film directed Anjali Menon, might be hitting the theatres on the first week of July.



Neerali has been directed by Ajoy Varma and the film features Mohanlal in the role of a gemologist named Sunny. Apart from Mohanlal, Neerali also features Nadhiya Moidu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Parvatii Nair, Dileesh Pothen etc., in important roles. The movie is expected to be a thriller with action and adventure elements. The movie has its script penned by Saju Thomas. The trailer of Neerali, which hit the online circuits on Mohanlal's birthday was a big hit. The song Azhake Azhake.. sung by Mohanlal and Shreya Ghoshal, has also gained the acceptance and love of the audiences.