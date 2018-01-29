 »   »   » Mohanlal's Neerali: Is Sudeep A Part Of The Movie?

Mohanlal has kick-started the year 2018 in a grand manner by joining the shoot of his upcoming film, which will be helmed by film-maker Ajoy Varma, who had earlier directed a couple of movies in Bollywood.
The expectations are quite high on this upcoming venture of Mohanlal, which is touted to be the first major release of Mohanlal in the year 2018. Titled as Neerali, the film is being produced under the banner of Moonshot Entertainments.
It has been officially confirmed that Parvathy Nair, Sai Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu are part of the cast list of the movie. Meanwhile, a lot of speculations are doing the rounds regarding that another top actor will also be a part of the movie.
Sudeep's Mollywood Debut?
Certain reports have been doing the rounds that popular Kannada actor Sudeep will be making his debut in Mollywood, with the Mohanlal starrer Neerali. These reports did spread like wildfire although no official confirmation has been made regarding the same.
Clarification
Meanwhile, the makers of the film have come up with a clarification regarding the same. According to a report by Times Of India, the producer of the film has confirmed that Sudeep is not a part of the project and the team is planning to rope in another popular Bollywood actor for an important role in the movie.
Sudeep
Well, Sudeep is a well-known star of Sandalwood and his big entry to Mollywood has been long awaited. The popular Kannada actor gained popularity in Kerala, with the film Eega, which was a big success in Kerala, as well.
More Anout Neerali..
The title of the film was officially revealed by Mohanlal, a couple of days ago. Reportedly, the film is a thriller, with loads of action and adventurous moments. Mohanlal's look for the film has already gone viral. The shoot of the film is currently progressing in Mumbai.