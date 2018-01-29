 »   »   » Mohanlal's Neerali: Is Sudeep A Part Of The Movie?

Mohanlal has kick-started the year 2018 in a grand manner by joining the shoot of his upcoming film, which will be helmed by film-maker Ajoy Varma, who had earlier directed a couple of movies in Bollywood.

The expectations are quite high on this upcoming venture of Mohanlal, which is touted to be the first major release of Mohanlal in the year 2018. Titled as Neerali, the film is being produced under the banner of Moonshot Entertainments.



It has been officially confirmed that Parvathy Nair, Sai Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu are part of the cast list of the movie. Meanwhile, a lot of speculations are doing the rounds regarding that another top actor will also be a part of the movie.

