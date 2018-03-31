 »   »   » Mohanlal Starrer Neerali’s Satellite Rights Already Sold!

Neerali, the upcoming film of Mohanlal, which will be the actor's first big release of the year 2018, is expected to come out during the Eid season of 2018. The shoot of the film has been completed and the post production works of the movie is moving at a full pace.

Meanwile, here is another big news related to this Mohanlal starrer. According to the latest reports that have come in, the satellite rights of Neerali have already been sold.

Reportedly, Surya TV has bagged the broadcast rights of this upcoming Mohanlal movie. The announcement regarding the same was made through the official Facebook page of the channel. Earlier, Suriya TV had also bagged the broadcast rights of Mammootty's much awaited movie, Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

Take a look at the Facebook post of the channel..

Scripted by Saju Thomas, Neerali has been directed by Bollywood film-maker Ajoy Varma. Recently, reports had surfaced that the film will have some splendid graphics works and a huge amount is being spend for the same.

Neerali also features Nadiya Moidu, Suraj Venjaramoou, Dileesh Pothen, Parvathy Nair, Nasser etc., in important roles. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie.