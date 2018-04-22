 »   »   » Mohanlal Starrer Neerali: The Motion Poster Is Catchy & Intriguing One!

Neerali is slated to be Mohanlal's first big release of the year 2018. The film is expected to grace the big screens during the upcoming Eid season. Earier, during the Vishu day the team had come up with a short promo of the movie and now, the makers have released the first motion poster of Neerali.

Mohanlal himself took to his Facebook page to officially release the motion poster of Neerali and the motion poster has rightly turned out to be a catchy and intriguing one. The BGM in the motion poster of Neerali is equally captive and the poster features Mohanlal, who is seated inside a car, which is hanging from a cliff.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal regarding the motion poster of Neerali..

Well, the motion poster has met with a good reception and it has received a good number of likes and shares on Facebook. In Neerali, Mohanlal will be seen essaying a character named Sunny George.

At the same time, Neerali is touted to be a film with loads of elements of action, adventure, drama and thrill. The motion poster also suggests the same and it has further increased the expectations on this film.

Neerali has been directed by Bollywood film-maker Ajoy Varma. The shoot of the film was completed in above 35 days. The movie also features Nadiya Moidu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dileesh Pothen, Parvathy Nair etc., in important roles.