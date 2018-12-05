English
 Mohanlal Starrer Odiyan Gets A Clean 'U' Certificate From The Censor Board?

Mohanlal Starrer Odiyan Gets A Clean 'U' Certificate From The Censor Board?

    Mohanlal starrer Odiyan's release is just a few more days far away and the biggest ever film of Mollywood is all set to take over the big screens from December 14, 2018 onwards. Now, according to the reports that have come out, the censoring formalities of the film have been completed. If reports are to be beliebed, the movie has been awarded a clan 'U' certificate by the censor board. An official announcement regarding the same is being awaited from the side of the makers.

    According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Odiyan's duration is 2 hours and 52 minutes. Reports doing the rounds also suggest that the team is planning to trim around 9 minutes of the film to make it even more crisper. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet.

    Odiyan will be making a worldwide release of December 14, 2018 and if reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film in close to 3500 screens across the globe and thus making it the biggest ever release in Kerala. Already, the tickets for many of the fans shows of Odiyan have already been sold out. Odiyan is touted to set some big records at the box office straight away.

