 Mohanlal Starrer Odiyan Has A Few More Days Of Shoot Left?

Mohanlal Starrer Odiyan Has A Few More Days Of Shoot Left?

    The trailer of the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon had recently hit the online circuits and as expected, it had opened to a grand reception. The much awaited trailer went on to become a huge sensation with the trailer indicating that the film will be indeed a fine entertainer, glazed with action, mass elements and fantasy.

    As you all know, Odiyan has been scheduled to hit the theatres in the month of December. According to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, the Mohanlal starrer has a few more days of shoot left and Mohanlal will join the team for the same in the upcoming days.

    Mohanlal Starrer Odiyan Has A Few More Days Of Shoot Left?

    According to a report by Times Of India, the team will shoot with Mohanlal in Kochi from October 16 to October 18. Report suggests that it might be some reshoots or patch up shoots, especially since the post production works of the film are underway.

    On the other hand, Mohanlal has been busy with the works of his other ventures. The works of Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj and the actor's next big movie in Tamil with Suriya etc., are currently progressing. Mohanlal's next major release is Drama, directed by Ranjith. The film will hit the theatres on November 01, 2018.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 11:24 [IST]
