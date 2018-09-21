 »   »   »  Mohanlal Starrer Odiyan's Much Awaited Trailer Will Come Out On This Date!

The Malayalam film audiences are definitely eagerly waiting for the big arrival of Odiyan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The response that each and every poster of Odiyan has been receiving alone speaks volumes about the expectations bestowed on this movie. It has been officially confirmed that Odiyan will be hitting the theatres in the month of December and the movie has been slated for a release on December 14, 2018, a week before Christmas.

Now, there is another big reason to cheer up for all the Malayalam film audiences as an announcement regarding the much awaited trailer of Odiyan has come out. Yes, Odiyan's trailer, which would rightly take the online circuits by storm is on its way.

Earlier, it was revealed that the trailer of Odiyan will be releasing in the month of October. Now, director VA Shrikumar Menon himself has come up with an announcement regarding the release date of Odiyan's trailer. The film-maker has confirmed that Odiyan's trailer will be releasing on October 11, 2018, the day on which Kayamkulam Kochunni is releasing. It has been mentioned that the trailer will be officially released through the Facebook page of Mohanlal. It has also been mentioned that the trailer will be played in the theatres in which Kayamkualm Kochunni will be screening. VA Shrikumar Menon took to his official Facebook page to make an announcement. Take a look at the Facebook post of VA Shrikumar Menon.