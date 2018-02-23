 »   »   » Mohanlal Starrer Villain's Tamil & Telugu Versions Are On Their Way!

The Tamil Version

The Tamil dubbed version of Villain has been titled as Mr. Villain and the poster of the same has been released. Popular Tamil actor Vishal also plays an important role in Villain, along with Mohanlal. Hansika Motwani is also a part of the cast list.



The Telugu Version

The poster of the Telugu version of Villain has also been released by the makers and it has been titled as Puli Joodham. Mohanlal movies do enjoy a huge market in Telugu speaking regions. The Telugu dubbed version of Puli Murugan, titled as Manyam Puli did do an astounding business out there.



Box Office Performance Of Villain

As mentioned above, the Mohanlal starrer Villain did get a grand opening in the theatres on its day 1. But later, mixed reviews started to pour in for the movie as the film's content turned out to be contrary to the expectations of the first day audiences. But, the film made a comeback in the later days with the backing of positive reviews and went on to do a decent business in the theatres.



Mohanlal's Performance..

The film might have received mixed reviews in the theatres but still, all were equivocal regarding Mohanlal's performance in the movie. His portrayal of Mathew Manjooran was well-appreciated by the audiences and the critics alike.

