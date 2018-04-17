 »   »   » Mohanlal Strikes An Athletic Pose & We're Lost For Words!

Related Articles
Mohanlal is rightly one of the most physically flexible actors around in the Indian cinema. The ease at which he performs the actions sequences in movies is a treat to watch, and the risky and stunning action sequences from the blockbuster movie Pulimurugan showed us that he is still the master of this art.
Well, audiences are eagerly awaiting for Mohanlal's upcoming film Odiyan, which again promises a lot of action sequences and it also brings back Peter Hein-Mohanlal combo after Pulimurugan. Meanwhile, the actor will be seen doing a special role in Nivin Pauly's upcoming venture Kayamkulam Kochunni and one still from this upcoming film has owned the social media.
From Kayamkulam Kochunni...
This morning, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to release one of the new stills from Kayamkulam Kochunni, in which he plays the role of Ithikkara Pakki. In this brand new still, Mohanlal could be seen striking an athletic pose and audiences are left in awe yet again!
Rosshan Andrrews
In fact, it was Rosshan Andrrews who initially uploaded this picture through his official Facebook page. The picture went viral on social media in no time. The film-maker also announced that the shoot of the portions involving Ithikkara Pakki has been completed.
Ithikkara Pakki
Well, the announcement regarding Mohanlal's association with the film was made during the beginning of this year. Mohanlal joined the sets of the film by the month of February. It was revealed that Mohanlal's Ithikkara Pakki will have a screen time of above 20 minutes. Now, from the latest stills it could also be assumed that some fine action sequences can be expected from the master actor in Kayamkulam Kochunni.
Kayamkulam Kochunni – The Movie
Kayamkulam Kochunni, the film is one of the most hyped upcoming Malayalam movies. With the arrival of Mohanlal, the hype surrounding the film has doubled. The movie marks the first collaboration of Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal. The film is a big budget venture and has its script penned by Bobby-Sanjay team. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed in the coming days and will hit the theatres this year itself.
