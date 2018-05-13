 »   »   » Mohanlal-Suriya Movie: The Big Stars Express Their Happiness!

The big news regarding Mohanlal & Suriya's next film together was out a couple of days back. In fact, it was film-maker KV Anand himself who revealed that Mohanlal will be a part of the director's next film with Suriya.

The film-maker Tweet regarding the same was read as "We are very much Honoured to have my lovely Hero @Mohanlal and Charming @Suriya_offl together in our next film. @LycaProductions.

This came as a pleasant surprise for all the fans of the much loves actors of South Indian cinema. Such a big onscreen combination was much awaited. Later, both Mohanlal and Suriya took to their respective Twitter accounts expressed their happiness on being a part of the project.

Mohanlal expressed his happiness on working with KV Anand and wrote "The honour is mutual. Happy to work with you again @anavenkat. Suriya, who retweeted KV Anand's tweet thanked both Mohanlal and KV Anand and wrote that "Can't thank you enough for making this happen..!! 😇😇😇🙏 @anavenkat @Mohanlal"

Later, Mohanlal took to twitter to send out a note expressing his happiness on working with Suriya, which was read as "Considering myself blessed to act with you @Suriya_offl"

Well, the audiences are eagerly waiting to see the big movie on screen. Meanwhile, this is KV Anand's third film with actor Suriya. Earlier, both of them have worked together in the films Ayan and Mattran. On the other hand, Mohanlal and KV Anand have worked together in films like Thenmavin Kombathu and Minnaram, both in which KV Anand had handeld the cinematography department.