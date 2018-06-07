 »   »   »  Mohanlal To Take Over The Reins As AMMA President?

Related Articles
AMMA, the Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists is one of the most prestigious organizations of the Malayalam film industry. All the major artists of Mollywood are a part of this organization, which is at present headed by actor Innocent.
Ever since Innocent announced his willingness to move out from the top position, there have been a lot of speculations doing the rounds on who the next President of AMMA would be. Now, as the General Body meeting is all set to be held on June 24, 2018, certain new reports have surfaced regarding the revamp in the organisation. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same...
Mohanlal To Be The President?
Reports have been doing the rounds that Mohanlal might come to the top position soon. A recent report by OnManorama has mentioned that it is the current President Innocent himself who requested Mohanlal to take over the reins.
Has Mohanlal Accepted The Request?
Meanwhile, the report also suggests that Mohanlal accepted the request of Innocent but he put forth a condition that there shouldn't be a contest. It has also been added that if anyone else submits a nomination, Mohanlal will move out of the race.
Innocent As President
It has been over 17 years since Innocent took over the reins as the President of AMMA. It was in the year 2000 that he stepped into this post. Innocent, who is also a Member Of Parliament, had recently revealed that he will be leaving the post this year.
A Superstar As The President Of AMMA!
If it happens, then it will be for the first time that a superstarwould be taking over as the head of the organization. At present, Mohanlal is the Vice President of the organization along with Ganesh Kumar. Mammootty is the General Secretary of the organization.
At present, Mohanlal is in Australia for the upcoming programme, Mohanlal Star Nite. The event held on this upcoming weekend.
