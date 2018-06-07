 »   »   »  Mohanlal To Take Over The Reins As AMMA President?

Mohanlal To Be The President?

Reports have been doing the rounds that Mohanlal might come to the top position soon. A recent report by OnManorama has mentioned that it is the current President Innocent himself who requested Mohanlal to take over the reins.

Has Mohanlal Accepted The Request?

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that Mohanlal accepted the request of Innocent but he put forth a condition that there shouldn't be a contest. It has also been added that if anyone else submits a nomination, Mohanlal will move out of the race.

Innocent As President

It has been over 17 years since Innocent took over the reins as the President of AMMA. It was in the year 2000 that he stepped into this post. Innocent, who is also a Member Of Parliament, had recently revealed that he will be leaving the post this year.

A Superstar As The President Of AMMA!

If it happens, then it will be for the first time that a superstarwould be taking over as the head of the organization. At present, Mohanlal is the Vice President of the organization along with Ganesh Kumar. Mammootty is the General Secretary of the organization.