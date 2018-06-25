 »   »   »  Mohanlal Takes Over As The President Of AMMA; Jayasurya And Asif Ali Among The Executive Members!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal Begins The Show In Style And Here Is The Complete List Of Contestants
- Prithviraj Confirms That Mohanlal's Lucifer Will Begin On This Date!
- International Yoga Day: Mohanlal Strikes A Yoga Pose That Is Sure To Motivate You All
- Will There Be Two Mohanlal Movies For This Onam Season?
- Pranav Mohanlal Will Be A Part Of Mohanlal’s Upcoming Big Budget Venture!
- Mohanlal Shares A Video While Shooting For Ranjith's Drama!
- Mohanlal & This Popular Tamil Actor Are Back Together After Two Decades!
- Mohanlal-Ranjith Team's Next Movie Has An Interesting Title!
- Mohanlal Shares A Still Taken With A Group Of Bikers!
- Mohanlal Starrer Neerali Has Been Postponed & The New Release Date Is Out!
- Mohanlal & Prayaga Martin To Shake A Leg To A Yesteryear Classic Song!
- A Legendary Malayalam Actor To Join Mohanlal's Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham!
The Annual General Body Meeting of AMMA, the Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists, was held on June 24, 2014, in Kochi. There were reports doing the rounds that Mohanlal might take over the reins as the President of the organization and rightly, Mohanlal took over the charge as the new President of AMMA. It is for the first time that Mohanlal is heading the organization. He has replaced Innocent, who served as the President of AMMA for the past 18 years. At the same time, new office bearers too took charge during the big event. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Vice Presidents – Mukesh & Ganesh
Popular actors Mukesh and Ganesh have taken over as the Vice Presidents of AMMA Organization. Ganesh Kumar had served as the Vice President in the previous tenure as well.
General Secretary And Secretary
Idavela Babu, who was earlier the Secretary of the organization, has replaced Mammootty as the General Secretary of the organization. At the same time, actor Siddique has taken charge as the Secretary of AMMA.
Treasurer – Jagadish
Popular actor Jagadish has been elected as the new Treasurer of AMMA. Jagadish has replaced Dileep, who was the previous Treasurer of AMMA.
Asif Ali & Jayasurya
Young actors Asif Ali and Jayasurya are also a part of the organization's new committee. The two actors are among the executive members of AMMA. Asif Ali was an executive member in the previous tenure as well.
Lady Members
At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of women representatives. Popular actresses Shwetha Menon, Honey Rose, Rachana Narayanankutty, Muthumani etc., have been elected to executive committee of the organization.
In addition to the above mentioned members, actors like Indrans, Baburaj, Aju Varghese, Jayasurya, Sudheer Karamana, Tini Tom, Unni Sivapal are also a part of the executive committee.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.