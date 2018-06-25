 »   »   »  Mohanlal Takes Over As The President Of AMMA; Jayasurya And Asif Ali Among The Executive Members!

Vice Presidents – Mukesh & Ganesh

Popular actors Mukesh and Ganesh have taken over as the Vice Presidents of AMMA Organization. Ganesh Kumar had served as the Vice President in the previous tenure as well.

General Secretary And Secretary

Idavela Babu, who was earlier the Secretary of the organization, has replaced Mammootty as the General Secretary of the organization. At the same time, actor Siddique has taken charge as the Secretary of AMMA.

Treasurer – Jagadish

Popular actor Jagadish has been elected as the new Treasurer of AMMA. Jagadish has replaced Dileep, who was the previous Treasurer of AMMA.

Asif Ali & Jayasurya

Young actors Asif Ali and Jayasurya are also a part of the organization's new committee. The two actors are among the executive members of AMMA. Asif Ali was an executive member in the previous tenure as well.

Lady Members

At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of women representatives. Popular actresses Shwetha Menon, Honey Rose, Rachana Narayanankutty, Muthumani etc., have been elected to executive committee of the organization.