 »   »   »  Mohanlal Takes Over As The President Of AMMA; Jayasurya And Asif Ali Among The Executive Members!

    The Annual General Body Meeting of AMMA, the Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists, was held on June 24, 2014, in Kochi. There were reports doing the rounds that Mohanlal might take over the reins as the President of the organization and rightly, Mohanlal took over the charge as the new President of AMMA. It is for the first time that Mohanlal is heading the organization. He has replaced Innocent, who served as the President of AMMA for the past 18 years. At the same time, new office bearers too took charge during the big event. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

    Vice Presidents – Mukesh & Ganesh

    Popular actors Mukesh and Ganesh have taken over as the Vice Presidents of AMMA Organization. Ganesh Kumar had served as the Vice President in the previous tenure as well.

    General Secretary And Secretary

    Idavela Babu, who was earlier the Secretary of the organization, has replaced Mammootty as the General Secretary of the organization. At the same time, actor Siddique has taken charge as the Secretary of AMMA.

    Treasurer – Jagadish

    Popular actor Jagadish has been elected as the new Treasurer of AMMA. Jagadish has replaced Dileep, who was the previous Treasurer of AMMA.

    Asif Ali & Jayasurya

    Young actors Asif Ali and Jayasurya are also a part of the organization's new committee. The two actors are among the executive members of AMMA. Asif Ali was an executive member in the previous tenure as well.

    Lady Members

    At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of women representatives. Popular actresses Shwetha Menon, Honey Rose, Rachana Narayanankutty, Muthumani etc., have been elected to executive committee of the organization.

    In addition to the above mentioned members, actors like Indrans, Baburaj, Aju Varghese, Jayasurya, Sudheer Karamana, Tini Tom, Unni Sivapal are also a part of the executive committee.

    Monday, June 25, 2018
